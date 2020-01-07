Commencement held at LMHS

Sherylee Gasper/LAKE MILLS GRAPHIC

Lake Mills High School held commencement this past Sunday, June 28, in the high school gymnsium. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony looked a little different this year. Fifty-two graduates were spread out over the gymansium floor (practicing social distancing) and were limited to eight family members/friends, as graduation was not open to the public. Superintendent Chad Kohagn welcomed everyone and encouraged the graduates to “Be safe . . . be responsible . . . be respectful . . . and always do your best.” Katelyn Groe addressed the crowd with her speech titled “Leaving The Past Behind,” and Mason Fritz also spoke to the crowd about “Change.” Principal James Scholbrock presented the diplomas and also told the graduates, “The world needs your positive, can-do attitudes when things go wrong. Lift up rather than tear down, help rather than harm, do the right thing not the easy thing and make the most of your abilities.” After the ceremony, the graduates stood outside in a reception line on the north side of the school, as attendees and community members drove by and wished them well.

High Honor Students

Trae Butler, Mason Fritz, Jimmy Gallardo, Colby Groe, Katelyn Groe, Megan Groe,

Lauren Halvorson, Hope Levine, Ashten Love, Olivia Moen, Logan Prescott, Carson Rygh,

and Summer Sterrenberg

Honor Students

Danielle Brua, Bennett Eaton, Andrew Fjelstad, Tyler Helgeson, Natalie Kingland, Emma Martinson, Parker Rogstad, Anna Singelstad, Blake Storby

and Ashley Thoma