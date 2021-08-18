Commercial Pesticide courses to begin this Fall

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Winnebago County will host Commercial Pestide Continuing Instruction Courses (CIC) beginning in October. These programs, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), are available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is the Winnebago County Extension Office, 183 First Ave E, Thompson. Pre-registration is required. All courses will run from 9-11:30 a.m. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC courses available, contact Ashley Throne at the ISU Extension and Outreach Winnebago County office at 641-584-2261.

Applicators can also register online by visiting extension.iastate.edu/Winnebago and clicking on “Commercial Pesticide Training Registration”.

These courses will provide continuing instruction credit for certified commercial pesticide applicators. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.