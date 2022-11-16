Confirmation students hold food drive

Every year (except for COVID), the confirmation students of Salem Lutheran and the five churches of One In Christ, gather on a Wednesday evening to collect food for the Lake Mills Community Food Bank. This past Wednesday, Nov. 9, 16 students and six drivers (including the pastors), broke into groups to canvas the area for donations of food. “We didn’t have to weigh what we collected this year, but we usually get around a thousand pounds of food in the past. We are grateful for all those who participate,” said Pastor Randy Baldwin. This event is counted as a service project for the students, who seem to enjoy the activity. Pictured (top to bottom); Cora Sauer, Kaylie Sylvara and Pastor Joel Guttormson; Brian Budach, Mackenzie Budach and Tori Sterrenberg; Kenlie Greenfield; and Jeremy Rognes, Chace Evans and Calvin Rognes.