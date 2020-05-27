Confirmed Cases in Winnebago County

The map above pictures the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in each Iowa county as of 9:30 a.m., May 26, 2020.

Winnebago County has now had 10 confirmed cases, with six cases recovered. The most recent cases were diagnosed May 20 and 21. The chart above can be seen at coronavirus.iowa.gov, and shows that Winnebago County had two confirmed cases in April, and eight so far in May.

As the state begins to re-open, the public is advised to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.