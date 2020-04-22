County auditor encourages voters to check their mail

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss joins Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.

Secretary Pate is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should arrive in your mailbox later this month and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to Auditor Weiss’s office.

“I am encouraging everyone to vote absentee for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election to protect the Precinct Election officials. Please, when you receive your request form, fill it out and send it in as soon as you can. Stay home and stay healthy,” stated Weiss.

Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should fill it out and mail it promptly. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov. Requests must be received by your county auditor’s office by 5 p.m., Friday, May 22.

“We want all eligible citizens to participate in our elections and casting a ballot by mail is the best method during this pandemic,” Secretary Pate said. “Absentee voting has security measures in place to ensure the integrity of the ballot.”

Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No Party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.

For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/auditor.