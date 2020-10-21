COVID-19: Protect yourself and others

As of 10:45 a.m., Monday morning, Oct. 19, Minnesota has tested 1,681,318 individuals. Of those tested, 122,812 tested positive and 2,234 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Freeborn–631 positive, four deaths; Mower–1,471 positive, 12 deaths; Steele–716 positive, two deaths.

Slow the spread

Stay home as much as possible.

Stay at least six feet from other people if you are in public places.

Telework if you can.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are 65 and older or have certain underlying medical conditions, stay at home and avoid situations where you could be exposed, including travel.

Prevent Getting Sick

Wash your hands often, with soap and water. Wash for at least 20 seconds.

Always wash your hands after being in a public place.

Always wash your hands after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

Use hand sanitizers on the hands only. Never use them on larger body surfaces, and never swallow or breathe them in.

Do not make hand sanitizers into something you can spray into the air. This is dangerous to your health and can catch fire.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Throw used tissues in the trash.

Masks and face coverings

Face coverings, often called masks, can help stop your germs from infecting others. Research has shown that wearing masks reduces the risk of infection, especially when combined with other prevention efforts such as washing your hands often and staying 6 feet away from others.

As of July 25, 2020, per the Governor’s Executive Order, people in Minnesota are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless you are alone.

The virus which causes COVID-19 is thought to be mostly spread by respiratory droplets released when people talk, cough or sneeze. Wearing a mask stops these droplets from spreading to others. This is extra important because around 40-50 percent of people with COVID-19 do not have symptoms, but can still spread the virus.

Wearing a mask does not mean people who are sick should be in public. Stay home if you are sick, unless you need to seek medical care.

Everyone who can wear a mask should.

Wash your hands before putting on your mask and after taking it off.

Cover your nose and mouth and try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.

Keep the mask on your face the whole time you are out. Don’t put the mask around your neck or on your forehead.

Wash your mask after each time you wear it.