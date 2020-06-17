COVID-19 update

As of Tuesday morning, June 16, the State of Iowa has tested 230,261 people for the COVID-19 virus. Of these, 205,736 have tested negative; 24,152 have tested positive; 14,773 have recovered; and there have been 661 deaths.

Winnebago County has had 13 positive cases (most recent June 12), and 11 recovered. Worth County has had five testing positive (most recent June 15) and three recovered. Kossuth County has had 19 cases (two on June 15), with 12 recovered; Cerro Gordo County has had 45 cases (two on June 15, one on June 16), with 26 recovered; and Hancock County has had 33 cases (two on June 15), with 18 recovered.

For up-to-date information, visit http://coronavirus.iowa.gov.

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19, Test Iowa sites are located in the following cities: Waterloo, Storm Lake, Waukee, Cedar Rapids, Marshalltown, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Sioux Center and Ottumwa. Test Iowa Clinics are located through June 26 in Waterloo, Carroll, Dennison, Burlington, Osage and Clarinda.