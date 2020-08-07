COVID-19 update

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 7, 847,992 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19; 304,692 were negative; 31,763 were positive; 25,403 have recovered; and 725 have died.

Forty-eight percent of the positive cases were in adults aged 18-40; 31 percent were 41-60 years of age; 12 percent were aged 61-80; five percent were under the age of 17; and four percent were over the age of 80.

Numbers for surrounding counties are as follows:

Winnebago: 29 positive, 20 recovered

Worth: 20 positive, 11 recovered

Hancock: 54 positive, 43 recovered

Kossuth: 35 positive, 23 recovered

Cerro Gordo: 182 positive, 95 recovered

As the number of positive cases continues to rise, the public is encouraged to wear a mask when in public spaces, wash your hands, and keep practicing social distancing.