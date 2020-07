COVID-19 update

As of 8 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 14, Iowa has tested 381,290 individuals—344,289 negative; 35,819 positive; 26,880 recovered; and 755 deaths.

County numbers are as follows:

Winnebago–44 positive, 23 recovered

Worth–28 positive, 10 recovered

Kossuth–43 positive, 27 recovered

Hancock–63 positive, 48 recovered, one death

Cerro Gordo–342 positive, 89 recovered, one death

Positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when out in public (especially when shopping) and to continue to practice physical distancing (six feet).