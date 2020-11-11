Home / News / Covid-19 Update

Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:36am

As of 7:45 a.m., Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, Iowa has tested 1,049,802 individuals. Of those tested, 886,767 tested negative and 161,248 tested positive. There have been 102,887 individuals who have recovered and 1,872 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–651 positive, 367 recovered, 20 deaths; Worth–216 positive, 121 recovered; Kossuth–654 positive, 393 recovered, one death; Hancock–558 positive, 305 recovered, six deaths; Cerro Gordo–2,180 positive, 1,163 recovered, and 31 deaths.

