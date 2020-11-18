Home / News / Covid-19 Update

Wed, 11/18/2020 - 9:22am Terry

As of 8:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, Iowa has tested 1,114,063 individuals. Of those tested, 921,667 tested negative and 190,579 tested positive. There have been 109,928 individuals who have recovered and 2,023 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–779 positive, 432 recovered, 21 deaths; Worth–277 positive, 132 recovered; Kossuth–798 positive, 436 recovered, three deaths; Hancock–693 positive, 321 recovered, six deaths; Cerro Gordo–2,785 positive, 1,243 recovered, and 33 deaths.

