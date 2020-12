Covid-19 Update

As of 8:20 a.m., Monday morning, Nov. 30, Iowa has tested 1,211,060 individuals. Of those tested, 979,932 tested negative and 228,973 tested positive. There have been 132,212 individuals who have recovered and 2,400 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–931 positive, 534 recovered, 23 deaths; Worth–363 positive, 171 recovered; Kossuth–1,071 positive, 520 recovered, seven deaths; Hancock–868 positive, 418 recovered, seven deaths; Cerro Gordo–3,573 positive, 1,637 recovered, and 44 deaths.