Covid-19 Update

As of 8 a.m., Tuesday morning, Dec. 8, Iowa has tested 2,609,049 individuals. Of those tested, 2,332,637 tested negative and 266,208 tested positive. There have been 168,057 individuals who have recovered and 2,898 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–989 positive, 661 recovered, 26 deaths; Worth–405 positive, 233 recovered, one death; Kossuth–1,246 positive, 670 recovered, 20 deaths; Hancock–960 positive, 587 recovered, 19 deaths; Cerro Gordo–3,859 positive, 2,295 recovered, and 43 deaths.