Covid-19 Update

Wed, 12/23/2020 - 9:52am Terry

As of 8 a.m., Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, Iowa has tested 2,910,925 individuals. Of those tested, 2,609,135 tested negative and 290,705 tested positive. There have been 219,073 individuals who have recovered and 3,589 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,076 positive, 868 recovered, 28 deaths; Worth–477 positive, 347 recovered, two deaths; Kossuth–1,449 positive, 983 recovered, 25 deaths; Hancock–1,116 positive, 829 recovered, 25 deaths; Cerro Gordo–4,185 positive, 3,348 recovered, and 56 deaths.

