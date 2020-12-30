Covid-19 Update

As of 10:10 a.m., Monday morning, Dec. 28, Iowa has tested 3,002,443 individuals. Of those tested, 2,693,469 tested negative and 297,701 tested positive. There have been 229,626 individuals who have recovered and 3,745 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,090 positive, 916 recovered, 28 deaths; Worth–504 positive, 374 recovered, two deaths; Kossuth–1,475 positive, 1,091 recovered, 28 deaths; Hancock–1,150 positive, 874 recovered, 24 deaths; Cerro Gordo–4,259 positive, 3,566 recovered, and 59 deaths.