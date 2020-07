COVID-19 update

According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 21, there have been 423,233 Iowans tested for COVID-19. Of these, 382,363 were negative; 39,423 were positve; 28,290 have recovered; and 798 have died.

Local numbers are as follows:

Winnebago–60 positive, 26 recovered

Worth–44 positive, 10 recovered

Kossuth–71 positive, 32 recovered

Hancock–84 positive, 53 recovered, two deaths

Cerro Gordo–452 positive, no numbers available for recovered cases.