Covid-19 Update

As of 8:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, Iowa has tested 3,140,701 individuals. Of those tested, 2,819,584 tested negative and 309,634 tested positive. There have been 247,721 individuals who have recovered and 3,992 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,116 positive, 977 recovered, 28 deaths; Worth–539 positive, 414 recovered, three deaths; Kossuth–1,574 positive, 1,341 recovered, 32 deaths; Hancock–1,199 positive, 962 recovered, 24 deaths; Cerro Gordo–4,378 positive, 3,870 recovered, and 63 deaths.