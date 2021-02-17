Covid-19 Update

As of 7:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, Feb. 16, Iowa has tested 3,880,052 individuals. Of those tested, 3,509,588 tested negative and 356,320 tested positive. There have been 303,713 individuals who have recovered and 5,237 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,273 positive, 1,168 recovered, 30 deaths; Worth–648 positive, 614 recovered, four deaths; Kossuth–1,931 positive, 1,727 recovered, 52 deaths; Hancock–1,358 positive, 1,280 recovered, 27 deaths; Cerro Gordo–4,929 positive, 4,608 recovered, and 79 deaths.