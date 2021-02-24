Covid-19 Update

As of 7:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, Iowa has tested 3,975,909 individuals. Of those tested, 3,601,238 tested negative and 360,274 tested positive. There have been 310,880 individuals who have recovered and 5,374 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,366 positive, 1,206 recovered, 30 deaths; Worth–698 positive, 621 recovered, four deaths; Kossuth–2,060 positive, 1,9-1 recovered, 54 deaths; Hancock–1,462 positive, 1,308 recovered, 29 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,298 positive, 4,700 recovered, and 80 deaths.