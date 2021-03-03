Home / News / Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 Update

Wed, 03/03/2021 - 8:53am Terry

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, March 2, Iowa has tested 4,069,828 individuals. Of those tested, 3,090,765 tested negative and 364,168 tested positive. There have been 316,842 individuals who have recovered and 5,472 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,386 positive, 1,222 recovered, 30 deaths; Worth–699 positive, 620 recovered, seven deaths; Kossuth–2,082 positive, 1,839 recovered, 54 deaths; Hancock–1,470 positive, 1,320 recovered, 29 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,334 positive, 4,776 recovered, and 81 deaths.

