Covid-19 Update

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, March 23, Iowa has tested 4,341,986 individuals. Of those tested, 3,951,076 tested negative and 374,400 tested positive. There have been 328,870 individuals who have recovered and 5,675 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,425 positive, 1,256 recovered, 31 deaths; Worth–714 positive, 648 recovered, eight deaths; Kossuth–2,149 positive, 1,911 recovered, 58 deaths; Hancock–1,491 positive, 1,337 recovered, 33 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,430 positive, 4,875 recovered, and 85 deaths.