COVID-19 update

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, July 28, Iowa has tested 458,143 individuals—413,682 negative; 42,700 positive; 30,476 recovered; and 836 deaths (583 had pre-existing conditions).

Numbers by county according to coronavirus.iowa.gov: Winnebago–69 positive, 29 recovered; Worth–51 positive, 15 recovered; Kossuth–72 positive, 33 recovered; Hancock–105 positive, 74 recovered, two deaths; Cerro Gordo–552 positive, recovered unavailable.

Locally, the Lake Mills Community Preschool and Daycare and Lake Mills Family Dental Center were closed for two weeks, due to exposure to positive COVID-19 cases.

Numbers are still on the rise. It is advised that people wear a mask when out in public and to keep practicing social/physical distancing of at least six feet.