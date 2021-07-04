Home / News / Covid-19 Update

Wed, 04/07/2021 - 8:58am

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, April 6, Iowa has tested 4,512,906 individuals. Of those tested, 382,510 tested positive. There have been 335,661 individuals who have recovered and 5,822 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,443 positive, 1,281 recovered, 31 deaths; Worth–726 positive, 663 recovered, eight deaths; Kossuth–2,209 positive, 1,938 recovered, 60 deaths; Hancock–1,511 positive, 1,349 recovered, 34 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,520 positive, 4,950 recovered, and 85 deaths.

 

