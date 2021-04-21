Home / News / Covid-19 Update

As of 7:15 a.m., Tuesday morning, April 20, Iowa has tested 4,681,003 individuals. Of those tested, 389,851 tested positive, and 4,272,903 tested negative. There have been 341,775 individuals who have recovered and 5,886 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,467 positive, 1,305 recovered, 31 deaths; Worth–751 positive, 674 recovered, eight deaths; Kossuth–2,245 positive, 1,991 recovered, 63 deaths; Hancock–1,536 positive, 1,363 recovered, 34 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,626 positive, 5,240 recovered, and 86 deaths.

