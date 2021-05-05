Home / News / Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 Update

Wed, 05/05/2021 - 11:01am Terry

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, May 4, Iowa has tested 4,835,168 individuals. Of those tested, 395,700 tested positive, and 4,424.537 tested negative. There have been 349,008 individuals who have recovered and 5,959 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,512 positive, 1,317 recovered, 31 deaths; Worth–776 positive, 690 recovered, eight deaths; Kossuth–2,263 positive, 2,041 recovered, 64 deaths; Hancock–1,557 positive, 1,386 recovered, 34 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,748 positive, 5,062 recovered, and 89 deaths.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here