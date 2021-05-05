Covid-19 Update

As of 7 a.m., Tuesday morning, May 4, Iowa has tested 4,835,168 individuals. Of those tested, 395,700 tested positive, and 4,424.537 tested negative. There have been 349,008 individuals who have recovered and 5,959 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–1,512 positive, 1,317 recovered, 31 deaths; Worth–776 positive, 690 recovered, eight deaths; Kossuth–2,263 positive, 2,041 recovered, 64 deaths; Hancock–1,557 positive, 1,386 recovered, 34 deaths; Cerro Gordo–5,748 positive, 5,062 recovered, and 89 deaths.