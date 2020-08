COVID-19 update

According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, there have been 490,651 Iowans tested for COVID-19. Of these, 442,585 were negative; 45,927 were positive; 33,922 have recovered; and 885 deaths have been recorded.

Area county numbers are as follows: Winnebago–76 positive, 34 recovered; Worth–61 positive, 22 recovered; Hancock–117 positive, 92 recovered, 2 deaths; Kossuth–78 positive, 41 recovered; Cerro Gordo–576 positive, 242 recovered, 17 deaths.