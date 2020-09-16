COVID-19 update

As of 8:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, Iowa has tested 707,178 individuals. Of those tested, 630,462 tested negative and 75,191 tested positive. There have been 54,237 individuals who have recovered and 1,233 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–209 positive, 117 recovered, 10 deaths; Worth–97 positive, 74 recovered; Kossuth–175 positive, 109 recovered; Hancock–170 positive, 151 recovered, two deaths; Cerro Gordo–952 positive, 668 recovered, and 21 deaths.

Iowa residents are asked to wear a face mask in public and continue to practice social distancing.