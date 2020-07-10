COVID-19 update

As of 7:40 a.m., Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, Iowa has tested 827,177 individuals. Of those tested, 93,383 tested positive; 72,145 individuals have recovered; and 1,398 deaths have been recorded in the state. Numbers by surrounding counties: Winnebago–345 positive, 206 recovered, 14 deaths; Worth–118 positive, 92 recovered; Kossuth–328 positive, 149 recovered; Hancock–213 positive, 192 recovered, two deaths; Cerro Gordo–1,1183 positive, 895 recovered, and 23 deaths.

Iowa residents are asked to wear a face mask in public and continue to practice social distancing.