COVID reintroduces people to the outdoors

The Coronavirus has changed 2020 in many ways. For one thing, it didn’t take long to realize that spending time indoors with groups of people was not something we were going to be able to do this year. So, many people adapted by spending more time outdoors, enjoying socially-distanced activities. And, that was very evident this year at areas managed by the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conservation Board had to make some changes in 2020. For instance, the Lake Catherine Cabin was closed for 2-1/2 months, from mid-March until the end of May. Even once the cabin reopened, days were set aside before and after each reservation to allow for extra cleaning. So, the cabin did not get used as much as it did in 2019, but the usage was still more than was expected. This year, the cabin was occupied for 135 days, as compared to 145 days in 2019. That’s not much of a difference, considering how many days during the year it was unavailable.

But, county campgrounds did show a dramatic increase in usage this year, despite the fact that, for most of the camping season, half of all the campsites were closed to allow for social distancing. For instance, campers spent 355 nights at the Thorpe Park campground in 2020, compared to 195 in 2019, an increase of 82 percent. At Dahle Park, site occupancy increased from 77 camping nights in 2019 to 279 in 2020, a whopping 262 percent increase.

Another indication that more people got outdoors in 2020 was the increase in the number of people using the Hogsback Target Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills. Although no exact numbers are kept on range usage, the target backstops had to be replaced much more frequently this year than in 2019. In addition, donations at the range increased almost 240 percent, from $507.50 in 2019 to $1,724.70 in 2020. (The donations are used to help maintain the range.)

Other outdoor activities, such as hunting and fishing, also saw an increase this year throughout the state. For instance, the sale of Iowa fishing licenses increased 33 percent this year over 2019, and hunting license sales in the state increased at twice that rate—66 percent. So, more people enjoyed a wide variety of outdoor activities all across Iowa this year. And, that license money . . . it goes back into protecting the resources. So, it was a win/win for everyone this year.

These figures all show how important natural areas are to local communities. When people need to escape the pressures of everyday life, or when they need to get outdoors for their health, it is important that parks, campgrounds, trails, and wildlife areas are there for them. That’s why, even pre-pandemic, over 24 million visitors a year were spending more than $530 million just in Iowa’s county parks and recreation areas. And, that doesn’t even include all the people who visited state or federal areas such as state parks or national wildlife refuges.

This past year has been tough for most everyone. But, being able to get outdoors and enjoy a night around a campfire, a walk down a trail, or an afternoon on a fishing dock, has made it a bit more bearable for many people. Hopefully, everyone who spent time outdoors this year will remember the fun, relaxation, and solace they enjoyed there this year and will continue to enjoy all the benefits that nature has to offer long after the pandemic is over.