COVID steady, RSV and flu down

Last week the CDC reported a 49.6 percent increase in average new daily cases of COVID-19—the largest such increase since last January, when the nation was in the grips of the initial omicron surge. On the eve of holiday gatherings, this raised the specter of another such wave—and was followed by the White House announcement that Americans can once again order free COVID tests.

Fortunately, this week’s national data shows a three percent drop in COVID cases. While this does not at all suggest that last week’s concerns were misplaced—especially in light of continued pressures on the nation’s hospitals due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV and the flu—the leveling off is welcome.

Here in Minnesota, the weekly case rates were up slightly more than the national rates last week (57 percent), and this week they are down much more (-23 percent). The state’s weekly case rate currently stands at 105 per 100,000, compared with 137 per 100,000 nationally.

Intensive care unit COVID admissions have been jumping around but, on the whole, have been increasing since early October. Most recent average ICU admissions have been around 12 per day statewide.

Hospitalizations from RSV and flu continue to be a concern, although RSV hospitalizations have now fallen for several weeks in a row. Flu hospitalizations stayed approximately level for two weeks in a row, and the most recent week of data suggests those may be falling as well, although delays in data reporting make it difficult to say for sure. Flu came earlier this year, and it’s not yet known if flu cases will peak early and drop off, or stay elevated.

Despite the signals that seasonal viruses may be easing, hospitals remain strained. Last week, we showed hospital bed use for non-ICU beds, for both adults and children. Those rates remain relatively the same this week for adults and have dropped a couple of percentage points for children. Pediatric ICU bed usage is also down a few percentage points. Last week, there were four pediatric ICU beds available in Minnesota. This week, that number has gone up to seven beds available.

CDC is again encouraging masking to help prevent spread of respiratory diseases, even while zero Minnesota counties are rated as having “high” community levels

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky encouraged Americans to consider masking to help address the spread of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, stating: “We also encourage you to wear a high quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, most especially for those in the five percent of the population currently living in counties with high COVID-19 community level. CDC continues to recommend masking for anyone choosing to travel by plane, train, bus or other form of public transportation, or for anyone who may be immunocompromised or increased risk of severe disease.”