Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt returns to FCHM

Everyone is encouraged to visit the Freeborn Co. Historical Musuem, Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30-8 p.m., when the Creepy Doll Scavenger Hunt returns.

The FCHM doll collection is thanks to the Story Lady Doll and Toy Museum. When the Story Lady closed its doors, the collection was gifted to FCHM. They will be dimming the lights and sending everyone through the museum to view some of the creepiest dolls in their collection. Explore the museum by flashlight and see if you can find all of the creepy dolls hidden throughout the museum.

Follow FCHM on Facebook, www.facebook.com/freeborncountyhistoricalmuseum, to meet some of the dolls that will be appearing at the museum. Voodoo Vonnie and Chilly Tilly are ready to welcome you to the museum.