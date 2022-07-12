Cup of Christmas Tea held at Bethany

Bethany Lutheran Church held their annual Cup of Christmas Tea event this past Saturday, Dec. 10. Pastor Bill Peters read the story “A Cup of Christmas Tea,” by Tom Hegg, to the crowd as they enjoyed breakfast bake, cheesecake, fruit and Christmas tea. Ruth Sheldon provided entertainment on the piano. Pictured above clockwise around the table from the left: Vicki Fruhwirth, Dawn Bodenham, Sandy Lindflott, Linda Peterson, Lily Thompson and Carolyn Thompson.