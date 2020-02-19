Custom Paint and Collision has moved to a new location. Previously located in Leland, Cory wanted to relocate to a larger space and after learning that the former Bear Creek Archery Range facility was for sale, decided to make an offer.

“Business has been good. After a complete makeover of the building and new equipment installed, we moved to our new location late in the summer of 2019. We have been well received here at our new location,” said Cory Stevenson, owner. The new location is at 3240 U.S. Hwy. 69, Forest City.

Living and growing up in Leland, Cory added, “I have worked around auto repair all my life.” Cory and his wife, Jackie, and their children live in Leland. Jackie is the owner of Chipped Inscriptions, Forest City.

“We do our best to have a quick turn around with all our vehicles that we work on.” Employee, Wade Peterson, came on board to help with the body work over a year ago.

Custom Paint and Collision offers quality, hassle-free repairs, custom paint and graphics, on-site paintless dent repair, and glass replacement, insurance estimates among other things. Free estimates are available.

Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -5 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. Next time you need body work on your vehicle, give them a call at 641-590-4353.