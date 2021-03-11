Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event this weekend

The Albert Lea Main Street Program’s third annual Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event will be taking place all over town Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6.

This shopping event is geared around shopping local, with a fun “hunting” twist, with the main attraction being the mega prize basket a lucky participant gets to take home. Participating stores all donate items to the mega prize basket, each item valued between $50-$150, then attendees can gain entry to the drawing by snapping selfies throughout the weekend. Extra entries can be gained by snapping selfies with your purchases. All selfies must be submitted to the Facebook event page to be counted, the drawing takes place the following Monday.

It’s an event that helps local retailers and restaurants, not only with foot traffic, but with the utilization of flooding social media with posts from the event.

For a full list of the locations participating and their store hours, please search Facebook for “Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt-Shopping Event Albert Lea.”