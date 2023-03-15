Defending Iowa’s rural energy production

Domestic energy production—particularly ethanol and biodiesel—is critical to Iowa’s economy and our national security. In Iowa, our biofuels industry supports roughly 57,000 jobs and generates $7.2 billion towards our GDP. Iowa is also home to 42 ethanol plants and 11 biodiesel facilities, which respectively produce 4.7 billion gallons of ethanol and 410 million gallons of biodiesel annually.

Because of our hardworking farmers and energy producers, this vital industry will only continue to grow in years to come. According to the International Energy Agency, the global biofuels sector is projected to grow by 30%, underscoring the need to bolster homegrown ethanol and biodiesel production to make America energy independent again, lower gas prices for our families, and end our reliance on foreign countries for our energy needs.

Amid global conflicts and overt foreign surveillance, we know that our enemies—especially China—have their sights set on our most vital, yet finite resource in rural America: our farmland. Due to recent aggressive behavior by China—including their illegal balloon deployment over our sovereign airspace—we cannot let our guard down when it comes to defending our rural energy sector and our energy security from foreign influence.

That’s why, this week, I introduced legislation—the Defend America’s Rural Energy (DARE) Act—to defend our farmers and energy producers from nefarious Chinese influence and foreign land grabs. More specifically, my bill would prohibit our foreign adversaries—including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea to name a few—from investing in American land suitable for ethanol and biodiesel production or purchasing our fertile farmland. Between rising energy costs and runaway inflation, we must ensure that American farmland supports American energy and food production without financing foreign interests.

While President Biden continues his war on American energy production, I will always protect our farmland and biofuels industry so that Iowa can help make America energy independent again with homegrown ethanol and biodiesel.

