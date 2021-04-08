Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and has cautioned it could cause severe disease.

In its summary, the CDC report said Delta is highly contagious, likely more severe than other variants, and breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases. However, the figures show that vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

The findings are likely to stir debate about whether masks, social distancing, and other measures may again be needed, even in countries with broad vaccination campaigns and where lockdown restrictions have eased.

The CDC report also said that universal mask wearing is still needed to reduce transmission in addition to vaccines.

New research shows that vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant carried tremendous amounts of the virus in the nose and throat. The Delta variant is more transmissible than the SARS-CoV-2 strain, as well as the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu, and smallpox, the report said. However, SARS, Ebola and other diseases have far higher fatality rates.

The document stated, that the immediate next step for the agency is to “acknowledge the war has changed” and improve the public’s understanding of breakthrough infections, as well as the big reduction in the risk of severe disease for vaccinated people.

COVID-19 Delta Variant Symptoms

Based on self-reported symptoms, the COVID-19 Delta variant may have symptoms that differ slightly from the original coronavirus strain and include:

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Runny nose

• Fever

Cough and loss of smell are less common with the Delta variant compared to the original coronavirus strain.

Other symptoms of COVID-19 may include:

• Shortness of breath

• Chills

• Muscle pain/body aches

• Changes in or loss of sense of taste

• Fatigue

• Diarrhea

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Loss of appetite

• Congestion

• Abdominal pain

• Feeling unwell (malaise)

Emergency warning signs of COVID-19 that require immediate medical attention (call 9-1-1 or go to a hospital’s emergency department):

• Difficulty breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• Bluish lips or face

• New confusion or inability to arouse

How Is the COVID-19 Delta Variant Diagnosed?

All variants of COVID-19 are diagnosed with a medical history which includes any recent known exposure to COVID-19, and a physical exam to check for symptoms of COVID-19.

If COVID-19 is suspected tests used to diagnose the virus include:

• PCR tests (genetic or molecular test)

—Results can take hours to up to one week

—More accurate than an antigen test

• Antigen test

—Results are available in less than one hour

—Less accurate than a PCR test

An antibody test may be used to determine if a person had a past COVID-19 infection, but it is not used to diagnose current infections because it takes up to 3 weeks following infection for the body to produce antibodies to the virus.

Regular COVID tests do not test for variants. Testing for variants requires genomic sequencing, which not all labs can do and it can be expensive. State health departments may run tests to help determine prevalence of a particular variant in that state, but it is unlikely individual patients would learn which variant they are infected with.

What Is the Treatment for the COVID-19 Delta Variant?

There is currently no cure for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) and the goal of treatment is to relieve symptoms in mild to moderate cases. Treatment is the same regardless of the infectious variant.

Patients with mild to moderate illness are usually advised to remain home and self-isolate for up to 14 days to avoid spreading the virus. Treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms include:

• Rest

• Drinking plenty of fluids

• Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers

• Cough suppressants

Casirivimab/imdevimab (Regen-COV), a monoclonal antibody combination, has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

The monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab is no longer used because it is not effective against the Delta strain of the coronavirus.

Monoclonal antibodies are not indicated for use in severe cases.

More severe COVID-19 cases may require hospitalization and treatments may include:

• Corticosteroids

• Immunotherapy

• Antiviral therapy with remdesivir

• Antithrombotic therapy: anticoagulants and antiplatelet therapy

• High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen

• Ventilation

Studies on hydroxychloroquine have shown it to be ineffective in treating COVID-19, with a high risk of fatal heart arrhythmias. Hydroxychloroquine is not recommended to treat COVID-19.

Current guidelines neither recommend nor advise against the use of vitamin C, vitamin D, or zinc for COVID-19. Zinc should not be taken in doses above the recommended daily allowance (RDA) due to the risk of toxicity.