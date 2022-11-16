Democrats take full control of Minnesota state government

Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and both houses of the Legislature, to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.

While some legislative races were yet to be called as of Wednesday, Democrats exceeded the 68 seats they needed to preserve their majority in the House. And they appeared to have the 34 seats they need to control the Senate.

The last time Minnesota saw single-party control in the past 30 years, was when Democrats held full power in 2013-14, and the last time any Minnesota Republican won statewide office was in 2006, when Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected.

Democrats weren’t specific on what they might do on policy changes they could not get through the Senate under Republican control. They’ll start working on that at an organizational meeting. Mentioned were codifying abortion rights, paid family leave, legalizing recreational marijuana, more education funding, and a full exemption of Social Security from income taxes, a top GOP priority embraced by some Democratic candidates.

Democrats also kept Minnesota’s three other constitutional offices. Secretary of State Steve Simon defeated Republican election skeptic Kim Crockett, winning more votes than any other Democratic statewide candidate, including Walz.

Attorney General Keith Ellison defeated Republican Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson conceded to Democratic State Auditor Julie Blaha in the closest statewide race.

Amy Koch, a former Republican Senate majority leader turned political strategist, said weakness at the top of the GOP ticket and and the party’s alienation of women were major factors in the Democratic sweep.

She heard from many women, and many Republicans, angry over comments by Jensen running mate, Matt Birk, against abortion rights and women having careers, including accusing abortion rights supporters of playing the “rape card” by demanding exceptions to abortion bans for rape and incest.

Many women responded by quietly going to the polls and voting for Democrats.