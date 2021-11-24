Diamond Jo Casino spreads holiday cheer with ‘Wreaths of Hope’

Diamond Jo Casino is making the season of giving brighter with the holiday competition, “Wreaths of Hope.” Six local charities will compete in Wreaths of Hope, as Diamond Jo Casino awards a prize pool of $6,500 to the participating non-profit organizations.

As part of Boyd Gaming’s national holiday tradition, Wreaths of Hope is a charitable, wreath-decorating competition where local non-profit organizations have the chance to win much-needed funding based on customer vote, and gain invaluable exposure for their missions. Diamond Jo Casino will award a first-place prize of $2,500, a second-place prize of $1,500, a third-place prize of $1,000 and a fourth, fifth and sixth-place prize of $500.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec 12, the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite charity’s decorated wreath by swiping at any kiosk at Diamond Jo Casino and placing their printed voucher in the corresponding charity wreath’s drum, located across from The Kitchen. The community can also vote on Diamond Jo Casino’s Facebook page daily at www.facebook.com/diamondjoworth. Voting is limited to one vote per person, per day during the contest. Individuals must also be 21 or older to cast a vote. The public is also welcome to follow the event and support their favorite charity on social media using the hashtag #WreathsofHopeDJW.

Confirmed participants in Diamond Jo Casino’s 2021 Wreaths of Hope competition include:

• Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa

• Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc.

• 43 North Iowa

• Freeborn County Humane Society

• LIFE Center of Freeborn County

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota