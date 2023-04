Dielectric Mfg. recently donated firemen’s knives to the Lake Mills Fire Department. The knives include a glass breaker and seatbelt cutter. Everyone on the LMFD will receive a knife. The owner of Dielectric Mfg. is a 20-year firefighter in Milwaukee, Wis.

Pictured (L-R): Amber Fry (Dielectric assistant general manager), Kirby Holton, Jason Peterson, John Budach, Joe Jamtgaard and Daryl Groe (Dielectric general manager).