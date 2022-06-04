Home / News / Distinguished author to present at Waldorf

Wed, 04/06/2022 - 9:24am

Waldorf University to host author Lana Wood Johnson, Thursday, April 21. The event is a part of the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series sponsored by the Waldorf University English Department and Creative Writing Department. The reading is free and open to the public from 6-7 p.m. on the second floor mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center located at 225 John K. Hanson Dr., Forest City. Masks and social distancing will be recommended.
Lana Wood Johnson is the author of “Technically, You Started It,” and the forthcoming “Speak for Yourself.” Johnson will visit campus as Waldorf’s latest Distinguished Visiting Writer and will read from her work followed by a Q&A.
Johnson was born and raised in Iowa in the time before the internet, but has spent the rest of her life making up for that. She lives in Minnesota’s Twin Cities with her husband and English bulldog.
She can be found on Twitter (@muliebris), Instagram (@muliebris) or on her website lanawoodjohnson.com.

