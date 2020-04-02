Home / News / District Large Group Speech Contest results

District Large Group Speech Contest results

Tue, 02/04/2020 - 1:39pm Terry

Following are the results from the Saturday, Jan. 25, District Large Group Speech Contest. Receiving a Division I Rating—Musical Theatre entitled “Mean Girls” performed by Emma Martinson and Anna Singelstad; and Readers Theatre entitled “Chrysanthemum” performed by Erica Jordon, Brianna Renneker, Cameron Stellpflug, Caden Mattern, DeAndre Anderson, Colby Heagel, Hailey Blix, Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, Madison Levine, Emily Bray, Anna Singelstad.  Receiving a Division II Rating—Choral Reading entitled “An Amazon-Sized Problem” performed by Erica Jordon, Brianna Renneker, Cameron Stellpflug, Caden Mattern, DeAndre Anderson, Colby Heagel, Trace Gau, Kayler Jensen, Madison Levine, Emily Bray, Anthony Groe, Sarah Peterson, Allison Rygh, Kristina VanCannon, Riley Henderson. The musical theatre and readers theatre groups will compete at the State Large Contest, this Saturday, Feb. 8, at Dubuque Senior High School.

