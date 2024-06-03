Home / News / Division 1 ratings at District Individual Speech Contest

Division 1 ratings at District Individual Speech Contest

Wed, 03/06/2024 - 1:16pm Terry

Five LMHS Speech Club students performed at District Individual Contest, Saturday, Feb. 24. All six performances received a Division 1 rating. Pictured above (L-R): Ava Menke, Poetry; Claire Levine, Poetry and Solo Musical Theater; Alejandro Vazquez Perez, Solo Musical Theater; Chike Ikefuama, After Dinner Speaking; and Teyla VanHeiden, Storytelling. All students and performances will move onto the State Individual Contest at Hampton-Dumont, March 9.

