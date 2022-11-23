Drive safe, and smart, this winter

With last week’s first measurable snowfall of the season, Dave’s Auto Service, Lake Mills, became very busy towing, due to accidents.

Owner, Joe Jamtgaard, said, “People were driving too fast for conditions. There were just some odd, random calls that kept us extra busy.”

For instance, there was a four-wheel drive vehicle that suffered a rollover Monday morning, going faster than they should, and according to Joe, people weren’t thinking very smart. Like an out-of-state hunter who parked his truck on the highway over the fog line, (partly in the driving lane) and left it to go hunting for the morning. The driver said he didn’t think they were going to need to plow that day. But, no matter what, you never leave your vehicle partially parked in a travel lane.

Another car slid off the road into a power pole. Calls came from Clear Lake, Forest City, and outside of Vinje and rural Joice, to name a few. One driver even wanted to be towed to Des Moines. It was suggested he find someone else to tow him, in order for Dave’s Auto to be available for local tows.

“Then, we had calls from customers who wanted us to put their snow tires on today, or those who wanted to order tires, but with the availability of tires, they are taking a couple weeks to get them. It’s hard to help people who don’t plan ahead,” said Joe.

So, be prepared and plan ahead, have your vehicle ready for winter. Slow down and remember it takes longer to get places in the winter, and leave extra room between you and the vehicle ahead. Safe travels.