Drive-thru lighting ceremony, Dec. 1

Join the LMCDC for the Lighting Ceremony of the Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display in Lake Mills, Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m. at 700 S. Lincoln St. (pool and mini golf parking lot circle). Following the lighting ceremony, lights will be visible nightly through New Year’s (weather permitting).

Tune into KIOW 107.3 for Christmas music between 4-5:30 p.m.

A free-will donation hot cocoa will be served at the start of the drive through. For a little extra fun, bring your own mug: Christmas favorite, kids cups, Grinch-themed, whatever.

Letters to Santa can be dropped off in Santa’s dropbox located in the handicap parking area near the pool.

Interested in setting up a display? Contact the LMCDC at lmcdc@wctatel.net; call 641-592-5253; or register online: https://forms.gle/m5griJiU8RaXvBgVA.