Eaton graduates from DPS Basic Academy

Wed, 01/08/2025 - 8:57am Terry

Iowa State Trooper Bennett Eaton recently graduated from the 51st DPS Basic Academy. He is assigned to District 7 (Fort Dodge).
Growing up with two energetic and competitive brothers, Trooper Eaton developed his skills in various sports, including weightlifting, track, and football. His parents are Chris and Karla Eaton, Lake Mills
Trooper Eaton earned a degree in Criminal Justice from Waldorf University, Forest City. Before his graduation, he gained valuable experience as an intern with the Forest City Police Dept.

