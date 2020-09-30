EJ’s Mercantile opens in Albert Lea

Kellie Steele has opened a new business in Albert Lea—EJ’s Mercantile—located at 102 W. Clark St. (former Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau). Renovations on the building began in August and the business was ready to open mid-September.

The mercantile focuses on gifts for families or new home owners, and features vendors from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The store carries all-natural seasonings, chocolates, drink mixes, dried soup, teas, scones, candles, cards, masks for men and women, unisex clothing, and men’s personal care items.

Steele is also working with local food vendors, Peppered Cow (Albert Lea) and Lacey’s Catering (Wells), and hopes to offer take-out sandwiches, soups, and beverages.

Steele feels that with the pandemic, it is important for people to not have to travel too far to shop. She welcomes feedback from her customers, on what items they would like the mercantile to carry.

The store is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with extended hours planned for the holiday season.