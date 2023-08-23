Elderbridge Agency on Aging named recipient of prestigious Aging Achievement Award

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is thrilled to announce that its CommUNITY Kindness Project received a 2023 Aging Achievement Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. CommUNITY Kindness Project, which is a volunteer project that does outdoor chore for seniors, was among 50 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 48th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 16-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus, recognizes USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members that have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.

“The Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards are a timely reminder of the evolving role USAging members play in the planning, development, coordination and delivery of aging and other home and community-based services in nearly every community in the United States,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “The AAAs and Title VI programs we honor today have set a standard for innovation and creativity in helping vulnerable older adults live with independence and dignity in their homes and communities,” Markwood added. “USAging is inspired by the example they have set for others in the Aging Network.”

The CommUNITY Kindness Project is dedicated to helping aging adults, served by Elderbridge, to receive outdoor chore services from volunteers. Staff members recognized a significant need for individuals to receive assistance with yard work, beyond available funding. The program launched in the fall of 2021. Sixteen aging adults were provided yard work by Elderbridge volunteers, individuals from a local bank, along with students from a local community college. Community and intergenerational involvement have resulted in approximately 75 volunteers assisting with raking, cleaning up debris, trimming, weeding, laying mulch, edging, putting away outdoor summer equipment, etc.

“The Elderbridge Volunteer Program is essential to meeting the needs of the aging population in rural Iowa. Community support and intergenerational projects help older adults remain in their beloved homes and community. It teaches the younger population and community members the value of volunteerism and appreciation for those older members who have helped to establish their great community.”

The 2023 USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including Advocacy, Agency Operations, Caregiving, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Economic Security, Elder Abuse Prevention, Health-LTSS Integration, Healthy Aging, Home and Community-Based Services, Housing and Homelessness, Information and Referral/Assistance, Intergenera-tional Programs, Nutrition, Public Health and Vaccinations, Social Engagement, Technology, Transportation and Mobility, and Workforce Development and Volun-teerism.

All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards Showcase.

Elderbridge is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit Area Agency on Aging in North Central, Northwest, and Central Iowa, currently serving a 29-county region.

They provide information, guidance, and assistance in finding services for you, your spouse, parent, relative, or friend. They strive to enable older Iowans to live with dignity, well-being, and independence. Their mission is to advocate for and empower older adults, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities to pursue independent, healthy lives.

To the people they serve, these are their goals:

• To help you make informed decisions.

• To easily access home and long-term care options.

• To help you remain in their homes as long as possible with a high quality of life.

• To stay active and healthy