Election information you need

The League of Women Voters of Iowa proudly presents the General Election Voter’s Guide to National and Statewide Offices, featuring questions and answers from numerous candidates of all political ties for the General Election. The Guide is now available on the VOTE411.org website and the League’s website lwv.org.

The candidates for President, U.S. Senate, Congressional Candidates for all four Iowa Districts, all State Senate and State Representative candidates, have been invited to participate. They gave background information, contact information and answered questions to give their viewpoints. Voters can use the guide to read about each candidate and contrast responses in a side by side format.

In addition, the site gives information about, confirming your polling location, how to register to vote, and to see what your personal ballot looks like. This is a free nonpartisan voters guide, provided for the general public.

View information for candidates on your ballot in three easy steps on VOTE411.org:

Select “Iowa.”

Click “Candidate and Ballot Information.”

Under “Personalized Voting Information.” You can see what is on your ballot.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization, that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.