Electric power lines and grain bins don’t mix!

Please contact your local electric cooperative/utility if you plan to build a grain bin in the vicinity of an electric distribution line or electric transmission line.

Dairyland Power Cooperative owns and operates transmission lines in Northeastern Iowa, which provide electrical energy to local rural electric cooperatives and municipalities. Those transmission lines are operated at voltages that greatly exceed local distribution and service lines that may be located on your property. Dairyland will provide assistance in planning the placement of the grain bin near our transmission line to provide a safe environment for everyone working and living around grain bins.

The State of Iowa requires specific clearances for electric lines around grain bins, with different standards for those filled by portable and permanent augers, conveyors and elevators. The drawings show specific clearances required for each scenario.

According to the Iowa Electric Safety Code found in Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 199 – 25.2(3)b., your local electric utility may refuse to provide electric service to any grain bin built near an existing electric line which does not provide the clearances required by The American National Standards Institutes (ANSI)C2-2017 “National Electrical Safety Code,” Rule 234F. This Paragraph “b” shall apply only to grain bins loaded by portable augers, conveyors or elevators built after September 9, 1992, or to grain bins loaded by permanently installed augers, conveyors or elevator systems installed after December 24, 1997. (As adopted by the Iowa Utilities Board)

Dairyland Power Cooperative is required by the Iowa Utilities Board to provide this annual notice to farmers, farm lenders, grain bin merchants, and city and county zoning officials. If you have any questions concerning clearance regulations, please call our Real Estate and Right of Way Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, at 608-788-4000. You may also write to us at the following address: DAIRYLAND POWER COOPERATIVE, Attn: Real Estate Dept., 3200 East Avenue South, P.O. Box 817, La Crosse, WI 54602-0817.