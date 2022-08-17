Home / News / Emmons Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

Emmons Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

Wed, 08/17/2022 - 11:48am Terry

The Emmons High School Class of 1982 held their 40th class reunion, Saturday, July 16, at the Emmons American Legion. Pictured above, kneeling in front: Kary Marpe and Shelly (Attig) Pansch. Middle row (L-R): Marie (Renchin) Haynes, Nancy (Johnson) Archer, Michelle (Flaskerud) Vangen, Ann (Beers) Devries, Patty Sanderson, Melonie Gooden, Beth (Paulson) Benson, Laurie (Carlson) David, Jamel (Stahl) Gunn, Renae (Thompson) Myers, Beth (Sweet) Smith, and Danny Christenson. Back row: Troy Thompson, Dave Bosma, Mike Wencl, Bruce Epland, and Gib Helland.

